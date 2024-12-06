Gan Pampols signs a former PP leader close to González Pons sentenced to 8 months without a license for drunk driving

The vice president for the reconstruction after the DANA of Valencia, José Gan Pampols, has hired Vicente Ferrer, a PP member close to the Valencian MEP Esteban González Pons, as cabinet director. This politician, with a military background as well – he was a lieutenant in the Infantry and a reservist in the Armed Forces – also had his pending accounts with the justice system for driving drunk precisely when he was a deputy in Congress for the PP, which earned him an 8-year sentence. months without a driving license.

Vicente Ferrer, spokesman for the Defense Commission in Congress when the events took place, on September 30, 2012, when the deputy was intercepted driving erratically on Levante Avenue. When the Local Police subjected him to a breathalyzer test, the result was 0.82 and 0.84 milligrams of alcohol per liter of exhaled air, triple the amount allowed. In the process, Ferrer acknowledged the facts and agreed to a sentence accordingly. “I met with some friends from the University to eat paella and you know what happens: we started at one and finished at eight and I made the wrong decision to take the car,” said Ferrer then, who also apologized: “It was a clumsy mistake, very clumsy.”

But the controversy also dragged on in due time since Ferrer, when he was in the court on duty, did not indicate that he was a deputy of the Cortes Generales. Due to this, the court on duty had to declare the nullity of the actions, returned his driving license and canceled the annotation of the criminal record, and submitted a reasoned statement to the Supreme Court, the one competent to prosecute those authorized in Congress. . Subsequently, the high court maintained the sentence of 8 months without a license and reduced the fine to 720 euros.

Vicente Ferrer’s political career began in Unión Valenciana, and after the so-called ‘Chicken Pact’ that elevated Eduardo Zaplana to president of the Generalitat, he was appointed senator by appointment of the Corts Valencianes, initially by UV but later by the PP. And Ferrer was one of many politicians who were part of the bear hug that the PP gave to UV with a transfer of politicians from the regionalist party to the popular party in the mid and late 90s.

After his time as senator (1995-2003), he was a councilor in Alboraia (2003-2015), deputy and vice president of the Provincial Council of Valencia (2003-2008), and deputy in Congress (2008-2015). After this period, and in the first months of the previous Botànic government, the PP rescued him to assume the position of provincial general secretary, a position that had been vacant for six months.