Gamursthe publisher of several news sites, including Destructoid, Gaempur and Twinfinite, recently fired 40% of its editors. The reason is not the online publishing crisis, as most have thought, but the fact that we want to replace them with a smaller number of AI Editors, i.e. editors expert in using generative artificial intelligencesas emerged from a recent job announcement, taken up by insider Tom Henderson.

Candidates will have to use generative artificial intelligence, like the one that moves the chatbot Chat GPT, to create articles. Then they will have to: “rewrite content where necessary”, “write titles, add links, add images and do other things in WordPress”, “make sure that the content has not already been published on Gamurs sites” and make sure that the content is SEO friendly, among other things.

Those selected will have to “write”, so to speak, 250 articles a week for $4.20 per article, which is an average of 35 articles per day.

Gamurs is not the first publisher to have made a similar choice. Already CNET has replaced many editors with generative artificial intelligences, demonstrating that what many fear, namely the replacement of human beings with artificial intelligences in information and creative work, will not happen in the future, but is already happening in the present.