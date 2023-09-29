In one of his wonderful books on recreational mathematics, Martin Gardner comments that, just as trains, planes, ships, automobiles and other means of transportation appear in numerous problems, it would seem that elevators have been forgotten by lovers of logical puzzles. . This does not seem to be the case with my sagacious readers, who continue to ponder a problem raised several weeks ago in the delivery Problematic elevators. The problem in question is the following, and in addition to finding the smallest number of elevators, the situation lends itself to raising other interesting questions (see comments from last week):

In a ten-story building (including the ground floor) there are several elevators, each of which stops on the ground floor, the top floor, and four intermediate floors. What is the smallest number of elevators that allow you to go directly from any floor to any other, without having to change elevators?

The elevator paradox

Nor was George Gamow, father of the Big Bang theory, indifferent to modest elevators, because in his book Puzzles-Mathwritten in collaboration with his colleague Marvin Stern and published in 1958, posits an “elevator paradox” based on his own observations.

Gamow and Stern worked in the same seven-story building, Gamow on the second and Stern on the sixth, and they visited each other quite frequently. Gamow noticed that when he went to see Stern, five times out of six the first elevator that stopped on his floor went down. And when it was Stern who went to see Gamow, five times out of six the first elevator that stopped on his floor went up.

In the case of a single elevator, there is no mystery: Gamow had five floors above and one below, so the probability that the elevator arrived from a higher floor was 5/6. And vice versa: Stern was one floor above and five below, so the probability that the elevator would reach him from a lower floor was 5/6. But what if there are more elevators? What if the number of elevators (think of Hilbert’s hotel) tends to infinity? Paradox lurking…

The elevator as a computer simile

In the third volume of The Art of Computer ProgrammingAmerican mathematician Donald E. Knuth (who also analyzed Gamow’s paradox) uses an elevator as a computer classification model and poses optimization problems such as the following:

In a five-story building with a single two-person elevator, there are three people on each floor, and all but one want to go to another floor. The elevator starts on the ground floor (1) and loads and unloads people until everyone is where they want to be, and then it returns to the ground floor. Taking the distance between two adjacent floors as a unit, we try to find the minimum route that allows each person to reach their destination (which is equivalent to minimizing the distance traveled, or the time taken if the elevator speed is constant). The following diagram indicates which floor each of the three people on each floor wants to go to (except one on floor 2 who does not want to change):

5: 1-2-3

4:1-3-5

3: 4-5-5

2: 1-2-4

1: 2-3-4

The bullet elevator

And now, to break the monotonous verticality of the elevators, a little lateral thinking:

In a futuristic 200-story skyscraper there is an elevator that goes directly from the ground floor to the attic, and its speed increases by 10 meters per second every second until it reaches a maximum from which, obviously, it decelerates until it stops at the top. A visitor arriving at the skyscraper asks another:

-At what maximum speed will the elevator go when passing through the 100th floor?

“I don’t think I’m going at maximum speed when passing through that floor,” answers the other.

Is the answer reasonable?

