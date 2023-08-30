BAO Publishing announced the arrival in Italy of Gamma Draconismanga drawn by Eldo Yoshimizu and written by Benoist Simmat. The single volume will be available for purchase in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from 1st September at the introductory price of €17.00.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

DRACONIS RANGE

The acclaimed independent mangaka Eldo Yoshimizu returns for the Aiken line with a volume written by the French screenwriter Benoist Simmat, a sophisticated international intrigue between Paris, London and Tokyo, an overwhelming noir that combines crime, occultism, secret societies and artificial intelligence.

“If we discovered the secret of separating the soul from the body… we would have full access to immortality.”

BAO Publishing is pleased to announce a new title from Aiken lineBAO’s manga: Gamma Draconis designed by the master Eldo Yoshimizu and written by the French screenwriter Benoist Simmat.

Aiko Moriyama studies Sacred Art at the Sorbonne, but hers research related to occultism they lead her down a very dangerous path. After several attacks by a mysterious cyber entity, Aiko finds herself reluctantly involved in a police investigation related to the crimes of a ruthless investor at the head of an international organization. From London to Tokyo via Paristhrough transhumanism and black magic, a one-of-a-kind story that combines action and esotericism.

With Ryuko And Hen Kai Pan Eldo Yoshimizu – one of the most famous and internationally appreciated independent mangaka – has bewitched readers, the French screenwriter Benoist Simmat wrote this mysterious, disturbing and overwhelming story for him. A dark noir with the flavor of international intrigue, whose atmospheres are so dear to the mangaka.

Gamma Draconis is available in bookstores and comic shops from 1 September 2023

Benoist Simmat, born in 1973, is a French journalist and screenwriter. He begins to collaborate with various newspapers and magazines, with articles specialized in economics. At the same time he dedicated himself to writing essays and “investigative” comics including Robert Parker – les sept péchés capiteux in 2010 and La Gauche bling-bling in 2012. In 2014, paired with Vincent Caut, he made his debut for the French publishing house Dargaud with two volumes halfway between a graphic novel and graphic journalism, La Ligue des économistes extraordinares and La Ligue des capitalistes extraordinares. In 2022, for the drawings of the independent mangaka Eldo Yoshimizu, he writes Gamma Draconis, a story that combines esotericism and technology and which is brought to Italy in 2023 by BAO Publishing.

Eldo Yoshimizu (Tokyo, 1965) is a Japanese all-round artist, sculptor and independent mangaka. After graduating from the Tokyo University of Fine Arts, he dedicated himself to the creation of some works exhibited first in Japan and then in various Asian, American and European cities. In 2015 the French label Lezard Noir published Ryuko, a two-volume noir manga, brought to Italy two years later by Bao Publishing. In 2020 he created, together with Benoist Simmat, Gamma Draconis, which deals with the theme of transhumanism in an all-French setting but with a typically Japanese graphic style. In 2022, on the occasion of Earth Day, Hen Kai Pan is released simultaneously in different countries of the world, a story that encompasses the ecological, philosophical and spiritual thought of the author.