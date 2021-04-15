The world economy has suffered an abysmal decline since the arrival of COVID-19. The functioning of global supply chains has been affected, harming companies, causing the employment rate to rise.

The transport sector along with the hotel and tourism sector have suffered considerable financial blows.

Consequently, concerns have arisen regarding the Iberian economy, since Spain is the second country that attracts the most tourists, followed by France, and the second that benefits the most from the gaming industry, after the United States.

However, according to the Yearbook of the game in Spain (research carried out by Codere), the banking industry moves 41,828 million euros per year, managing to exceed the figures of other smaller industries, which produce approximately 37,000 million annually.

Online gambling companies, such as Paston Casino, increased their turnover in 2019 by 9,400 million, representing a growth of 0.9% of the national GDP. Online gambling sites contribute 1.7 billion annually in taxes.

On the other hand, online games have a commercial margin of 6.1%. Of the 13,000 million that entered that industry, companies had a turnover of 560 million. Another source in the sector has raised about 310.8 million, being the most lucrative.

What impact has the vaccine had on the socio-economic environment?

The development of the COVID-19 vaccine has been costly and the investment is expected to soon pay off. On the other hand, the economic value of vaccines does not seem to reflect a serious environmental impact, due to their complicated transport and storage strategy.

For now, the impact on society can remain stable, as long as it does not aggravate certain aspects of the economy. World society must estimate the Covid-19 vaccine as its own good and prioritize its social value over that of the market.

The World Bank projections They pointed out that the distribution of vaccines and investments are key to advancing the recovery of the economy.

Economists and national businessmen announce that the economic recovery will be slow, despite the fact that vaccination is spreading worldwide.

As time passes, the development of vaccines, more effective tests, improvements in the health protocol, the contribution of people with the use of their protective equipment and, of course, compliance with social distancing, will reduce the economic effects of confinement. , making the virus cease to be the main health problem worldwide.

Economic advances

The economy in Spain, together with that of Italy, was severely affected at the beginning of the spread of the Coronavirus. However, the Spanish economy, in recent months, has seen a recognizable improvement.

Studies affirm that the countries and sectors with the most collateral damage from the pandemic have benefited the most from the arrival of vaccines against the coronavirus. Spain is the economy with the most progress in improving its trend with the landing of the roads.

Investment in airlines and tourism, being the sectors most affected, was redirected to services such as technology or pharmaceuticals.

The vaccination outlook gave eurozone airline stocks a 5% boost, resulting in an increase in financial assets.

The services least affected by the pandemic, below the national average, are:

Financial services (33.3%).

Public administration (49.1%).

Energy services (50%).

Primary sector (55.6%).

The food industry (57.1%).

Health sector (65.7%).

Technological services (66.7%).

Spain is recovering the economy of the sectors affected by the confinement. The tourism industry is beginning to recover with the reopening of hotels and tourist accommodation. Besides, gambling site promoters, such as Synergy Casino They continue to promote their service taking into account the quarantine guidelines. The resurgence of the sectors will bring about a change in production trends. A boost in the digital world is envisioned in the future, which may benefit the current status of the economy in some way.