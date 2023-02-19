The PC Gaming risks being strangled by the market for ultra passionatebecause of very high prices hardware components and peripherals. This is the thesis of Dave James, editor of PC Gamer, who in an article gave voice to the fears actually expressed by many, those of seeing the PC transformed into an elitist platform, dedicated to a few very wealthy users.

James: “I can’t shake the feeling that the current trend in PC gaming hardware is to focus efforts on the ultra-enthusiast market which gives very big margins, but which will turn PC gaming into the most offensively elitist of the world of video games.

Eventually, when there’s just a handful of very wealthy gamers who own a $2,500 video card, they’re typing on an $800 gaming keyboard, with a $500 gaming mouse paired with $4,000 monitors, developers will have no reason to spend money to support such a niche platform. That he will die.”

Now, talk about death of PC Gaming seems decidedly premature to us, but James, who cited it as a last possibility if things don’t change, raises an interesting point: the gaming PC market is focusing on a niche inaccessible for many, with prices often very high.

The gaming PC market has always seen large price swings, but alongside the more expensive components, there has always been a juxtaposition of more accessible ones that have made up the bulk of the market, establishing reasonable starting points for everyone. Today it doesn’t seem to be like this anymore, and the blame cannot be placed only on the pandemicbut to precise choices made by hardware manufacturers who seem to have found a still unexplored revenue stream, but which in the long run risks turning against the entire market.

“If all the prices go up and there are no alternatives, people will still buy. So why not make things more expensive? And here we are with a new generation of graphics cards from both major GPU manufacturers counting five different graphics cards, but none with an MSRP below $799. It’s an obscenity.”

Of these, as underlined by James, the only video card that is really worth it is the most expensive one (the GeForce RTX 4090), while the others are products with obvious limitations, whose price appears excessive and which, rightly, people is leaving on store shelves.

Also interesting is the fact that the only hardware manufacturer trying to bring prices down is… intel. It will seem strange, given the average high price policy that has always been practiced by the CPU manufacturer, yet the cheapest solutions currently available are its ones, with for example the Core i5 13400F processor, excellent for video games, and with good performance video cards but at an affordable price like the Arc A750, whose price has recently been cut.