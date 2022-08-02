One YouTuber built a PC starting with a functioning toilet, creating what could be the first toilet capable of both bowel function and play.

The YouTuber Basically Homeless has made an agreement with the Microcenter electronics store to create a gaming PC inside a real bathroom, complete with all the plumbing.

Basically Homeless didn’t just want to bring a Switch or a phone or even a Steam Deck to the bathroom. Instead, he wanted to create a setup that would allow him to play 120Hz FPS shooter with a mouse and keyboard while sitting on a toilet. Not happy there is also a video that shows the whole process and that you can see below.

Basically one half of the tank contains all the pieces of the toilet along with the water with a plexiglass wall and glue. On the other side of the wall are all the parts of the computer. The idea was to keep them separate, allowing you to flush the toilet while playing. Also, there is a fan in the lid to keep your PC cool. But surely the final result leaves you speechless.

Source: Eurogamer