Gaming machines Veikkaus disappointed with Lidl’s gaming machine decision: “We would be happy to continue cooperating” – gaming machines bring 40 million in revenue to shops and bars every year

Veikkaus pays commissions of approximately EUR 40 million annually to all operators who operate Veikkaus’ gaming machines.

Gambling company Veikkaus was disappointed with Lidl’s decision to give up his gaming machines. Lidl said Thursday morning that it will be divesting its gaming machines as the first nationwide retail chain. The machines will disappear from stores during the summer of 2021.

Read more: Lidl abandons gaming machines in its stores: The decision will bring millions in revenue losses to the store – “We hope to leave all stores as soon as possible”

Veikkaus’ Channel and Sales Director Jari Heino states that it was informed in advance before Lidl ‘s announcement.

“We respect Lidl’s decision and are grateful for the cooperation so far. We would have liked to have continued our cooperation, ”Heino tells HS.

Among other things, Peliklinikka, which specializes in gambling problems, was happy with the decision on Thursday. It also called on other stores to follow Lidl’s example.

Heino does not want to take a position on the operations of other stores.

Lidlin the stores have a total of about 250 slot machines. Lidl said on Thursday that the decision to divest the machines means a loss of commission to the chain from vending machines. At Lidl, the commission received from slot machines has been in the millions on an annual basis.

Heino tells HS that Veikkaus pays commissions of approximately EUR 40 million annually to all operators who operate Veikkaus’ gaming machines. So there are, for example, grocery stores, kiosks and bars.

Heino refuses to state in detail, on the basis of trade secrets, how large commissions it has paid to Lidl, the S Group or Kesko each year. Nor does he specify how large a share of commissions in the grocery trade is 40 million.

“We don’t disclose point-of-sale information,” he says.

Heino says that Veikkaus has significantly reduced the number of its slot machines compared to 2019. At that time, Veikkaus had 18,500 slot machines, now less than 10,500.

“There is no intention to change that amount,” Heino says.

Veikkaus gaming machines have been criticized a lot in recent years. Among other things, they have been seen to increase gambling problems. Heino denies an increase in gambling problems.

“We’ve been tracking slot machine problem gaming in the same way for over 20 years. The number of problem gamblers has halved since the beginning of the millennium, ”Heino says.

Veikkaus says that it takes responsibility issues seriously. In January, among other things, it introduced mandatory identification on gaming machines. According to the company, identification takes place either with a Veikkaus card, by telephone or with a payment card combined with Veikkaus’ preferred customer. In the future, players can also prevent themselves from playing.

“Not all customers have been able to try out these new gaming management tools due to regional interest rate caps. I think they are perceived as good, ”Heino says.