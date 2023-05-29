Yes, of course you should. Nice gaming in the new BMW 5 Series is now possible.

I come from the time when playing Duck Hunt on the Nintendo was completely modern. Times are so different now, where you can just play a game in your car with a smartphone as a controller. BMW is working together with the gaming platform AirConsole to realize an in-car gaming experience.

Gaming new BMW 5 Series

Not when you’re driving, of course, but as a time-saver when you’re in a traffic jam, for example, to charge your car. It is therefore easy and quick to use. You use your smartphone as a controller and the BMW Curved Display as a TV. Just start the app and connect by scanning the QR code on the screen and hoppa play.

The AirConsole app supports multiple players at the same time. The passengers in the back seat can also participate in the game in the car during stops. So fun for the whole family. However, it is (fortunately) also possible to play a game on your own. We are often alone in the car anyway, so this works out nicely.

New? No not really. The Tesla Model S, for example, has had it for a while and is also the competitor of the i5. Better well copied than badly made up. And besides, BMW usually perfects it next. Hopefully that is no different now.

Games

With AirConsole, players can play so-called ‘casual games’. These are easy to pick up and are intuitive to operate. The range available for the market launch of the new BMW 5 Series sedan includes racing, sports, quiz and music quiz games, as well as simulation, strategy, jump-and-run and puzzle games. Unfortunately Duck Hunt has not been added. Later the games will also be available in other BMWs.

It is nice, at least for the kids, that exclusively for the launch of the new 5 Series, the i5 is equipped with a gaming look. This color scheme not only transforms the BMW 5 Series technically, but also visually into a gaming station.

Well, you have another excuse to stay in your car even longer. Will your wife be happy with it!

This article Gaming in the new BMW 5 Series first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

