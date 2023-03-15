In Italy online gaming is practiced by more and more players. A reality that fascinates entire generations on different levels, thus becoming a market in which companies in the sector invest more and more. Both in terms of money and resources in human capital and specialized professionals, but also in technologies, marketing and research. By the world of gaming we mean that of video games in general, which has also come to include that of esports. A sector, the latter, in great expansion which, starting from the United States, is also taking root in Europe and Italy. Another very important sector is that of online gaming portals, which year after year acquires more and more users and enthusiasts. Furthermore, the high turnover of digital gaming platforms, the portals that replicate the typical games of traditional gambling halls such as card games on the web, is also favored by very careful commercial policies. Virtual gaming room providers offer bonuses and promotions, for example the goldbet bonus code, both for already registered players and for new subscribers. An attention to the player that always brings new users, as can easily be seen from the data of various sector studies, primarily that of the ADM, the Customs and Monopolies Agency, through the annual publication of the Blue Booka document that reports revenues, expenses and supervision of many sectors of our country’s economy including, precisely, the universe of gaming.

Gaming

The world of video games is no longer a sector reserved for children, it is no longer just a pastime but a real economic sector with a turnover of impressive proportions and which is also driven in Italy by important amusement fairs. Worldwide, in fact, last year’s revenue is estimated at around 200 billion dollars, even if for now we don’t have certain figures. As far as Italy is concerned, however, that of video games is a market that moves about 2.2 billion euros. Numbers that are related not only to the purchase of consoles or gaming devices. But it also means everything that revolves around entertainment such as promotion, trade fairs, investments, video game production and the employment plan. The latter is a very important aspect of community economic life, considering that the world of gaming creates about one hundred thousand jobs (approximately 1,000 in Italy), thus becoming a strategic asset of the European Union. In general, returning to our country, it is important to understand how an increasingly evolving world is, considering that in 2018, five years ago, the turnover was 1.8 billion euros.

The esports boom

The growth in recent years has been remarkable, the interest of enthusiasts has grown more and more and consequently it has become a more than attractive sector for all companies of this kind. We are talking about esports, initially seen as unattractive and useless in the entertainment universe and which are now part of an industry increasingly committed to investing in sponsorships, advertising, image rights, agreements with broadcasters and web TV, ticketing and the market of gadgets. They are more and more the esports tournaments that are organized in Italy and to which numerous players subscribe. It is estimated that by 2024, globally, $1.08 trillion in revenue could be reached, including entries, competitions, advertising and sponsorships. Furthermore, in Italy we are talking about a turnover that in 2022 was around 38 million euros, quite a lot, even in relation to the previous year, when the economic turnover was 30 million euros.

Virtual game rooms

The online entertainment sector has also developed significantly in recent times. We are talking about casino game portals that bring all the classic games of the most famous rooms in the world in digital format. And not just because the sector has grown so much that it has expanded its range of games to include classic card game rooms such as scopa, briscole and tressette, but also the most famous and unmissable board games. Remaining on mere data, the turnover of this economic sector is not negligible. In Italy, in fact, in 2022 total funding was around 150 billion euros. If it seems like a lot, think of the growth that the sector has had in the last three years. In 2020, funding was in fact 131 billion euros, then the following year there was a slight decrease, for a total of 110 billion euros collected, up to the latest data for 2022. Of these figures, 70 billion were collected in the online gaming sector only.