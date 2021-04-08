Gaming companies Will Supercell release a new hit game in a long time? Clash Quest can be tested in Finland

Supercell has said it will develop three new games set in the world of Clash. The first of these is now in the test market.

Mobile gaming company Supercell has announced a new game for the test market.

This is the Clash Quest from the world of Clash of Clans, which can be downloaded to smart devices in the Nordic countries, ie in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland. As the test phase progresses, the game may change and become more widely available.

Supercell, owned by Chinese Tencent, is currently developing three new games based on the Clash world. In addition to Clash Quest, the games under development are called Clash Mini and Clash Heroes. Probably now Clash Quest, which has reached the testing stage, will be the first of these games to reach the actual release, if it succeeds.

The criteria for accessing international distribution are tough. In November, Supercell said it would stop developing the Hay Day Pop puzzle game on the test market.

Gaming industry analyst at the next Sensor Tower Craig Chapple said To HS in February that Supercell is known to be patient as a company. All five games released by Supercell have exceeded billions in revenue.

“Supercell is still considered one of the world’s leading game developers in the industry. Each of their games released in the test market is a potential billion-dollar product, so they are closely monitored and copied, ”Chapple said at the time.

Supercellin There are five games developed by the market: Clash of Clans, Hay Day, Boom Beach, Clash Royale and Brawl Stars. The company didn’t release any new games last year and its most recent game, Brawl Stars, is from 2018.

Supercell turnover decreased by seven percent last year from the previous year To EUR 1.29 billion. EBITDA decreased by 21 percent to EUR 407 million.

Analytics firm Sensor Tower estimates that Clash Royale accounted for 17 percent of Supercell’s revenue last year. In its game portfolio, Clash of Clans brings about 41 percent of the pot and Brawl Stars 32 percent.