Gaming companies | The virtual world Roblox, which drives schoolchildren crazy, got a Finnish-Chinese competitor.

Success the following challengers and imitators. Roblox, the virtual world of players, became especially popular among schoolchildren and was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in January 2021. Now Roblox is inspiring many other game companies to develop their own versions of the gaming metaverse.

Roblox is a digital platform where players can create their own worlds and spend time there with others. Also popular in Finland, Roblox is practically a huge online game platform with thousands of mini-games and game worlds inside.

One of the new challengers is the Finnish-Chinese Yahaha, which is now one step closer to publishing its own virtual world and its tools to a wider audience.

Yahaha says that it has collected 38 million euros in new growth financing. Together with the €44 million pot announced in January, the company’s funding is already €82 million, which is an exceptionally large amount for a company whose first product has only been released as a test version.

Investors include the Singaporean giant fund Temasek and the Chinese technology giant Alibaba. In Finland, Temasek has recently invested in the smart ring company Oura.

With the new funding, Yahaha’s goal is to grow the team and continue product development so that it can have its platform released within the next year.

But isn’t the metaverse in disrepute now? Since Facebook changed its name to Meta a year ago, almost 800 billion dollars have been wiped off the company’s value. Meta has drained its founder of billions Mark Zuckerberg’s to realize the metaverse vision. However, the project has progressed with difficulty.

Founding partner and chief operating officer of Yahaha Pengfei Zhang smiles at the question about Meta.

“People disagree with what Mark’s version and vision of the metaverse is. It doesn’t affect the wider industry, it’s Meta’s own problem,” says Zhang.

In his opinion, Zuckerberg is wrong, for example, in focusing on the use of the metaverse in working life. On the other hand, Facebook’s previous success as a gaming platform is not convincing either. And not how Facebook’s metaverse would be tied to the user’s Facebook profile and the Meta Quest virtual reality glasses sold by the company.

“On the other hand, Roblox has already proven its success and it grew again last quarter,” Zhang notes.

Indeed, Roblox said that its daily active users increased by 24 percent to 58.8 million a year ago. However, its net sales in July–September grew by only two percent from the previous year to 517.7 million dollars and disappointed analysts’ expectations. At the same time, the company made heavy losses. Roblox’s share value fell by a fifth after the interim result.

But while Meta has reported massive layoffs, Roblox says it’s still hiring new employees.

How so the new challenger would be different from his role model?

The companies’ products have a completely different target group, says Pengfei Zhang. Roblox has already grabbed children and teenagers to its service. But children as a target group also means content restrictions, because it is understandable that children around the world want to be protected from harmful content. Roblox has still not escaped accusations that there are also directly sexual content in the game worlds. Even sex parties have been held in virtual rooms, reported the BBC in February.

“We want to give content creators freedom and not limit what can be created,” says Zhang.

According to Zhang, it still does not mean that Yahaha can have so-called adult content. The terms of use of the service prohibit porn, copyright infringing content, racist or offensive content, bullying others and so on.

Adults also have money, so Zhang says they are an easier target group to build a business than children.

The product under development by Yahaha is not actually a game, but a platform and toolkit for developers and content producers. You don’t need coding skills to create your own worlds, you just need a visual tool.

While Roblox’s brick characters are visually recognizable, Yahaha doesn’t want to limit the appearance of virtual worlds.

The earning model works as follows: if someone uses the tool to create a game and sell things to players within the game, Yahaha takes a share of it. So far, however, the company is not generating revenue.

So far, according to Yahaha, even the test version has been used by more than 100,000 content producers and hundreds of thousands of players have visited these user-created games.

Yahaha’s tool currently uses a library of more than 140,000 “building blocks”, various ready-made things that can be used in construction.

Zhang tells about an influencer who makes gaming videos on YouTube, who also publishes live videos of his gameplay on the Twitch service. The player in question showed his followers on his Twitch broadcast how he built his own game on the Yahaha platform. At the same time, he invited his followers there to play with him.

This kind of user-generated content has become a big trend, which the CEO of Twitch is also talking about this week at the growth company event Slush Emmett Shear.

Yahaha’s announcement under Slush is dated Helsinki and the company says its headquarters are in both Finland and Shanghai.

In reality, Yahaha’s Finnishness is a little more vague.

Even now, the financing went to a holding company established in Hong Kong, so technically the investment did not come to Finland. Yahaha’s Finnish company was established in March 2021. According to Zhang, Yahaha’s intellectual property rights are in Hong Kong, and that’s where the tax income will also go in due course.

The company already has 150 employees, but only eight of them work in Finland.

“The biggest problem is that we can’t find workers here. Our original goal was to be bigger in Finland. We have had to hire people in Europe from, for example, Britain,” says Zhang.

According to him, Yahaha’s product development is located in China, and management and marketing are located in Finland.

Pengfei Zhang moved from China to Finland in 2008. He has studied at Oulu University of Applied Sciences and Technical University before it merged into Aalto University.

Pengfei Zhang moved to Finland to study, and after graduating, he got a job at Applifier, a Finnish startup that develops advertising technology for games. Game technology giant Unity bought Applifier in 2014. Unity, on the other hand, listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2020.

Even before Roblox became a major publicly listed phenomenon, a few people working at Unity were interested in it. They studied its business model and thought they could implement a technically better platform by leveraging Unity’s tool and ecosystem.

Zhang and those who worked at Unity’s China office Chris Zhu and Hao Min decided to found a new startup.

Internationally the capital investment industry has been in an uncertain mood this year. Funding taps for growth companies have waned.

Now, many large funds have also suffered in the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX and in the broader virtual currency industry crisis that spread from it. Temasek was also an investor in FTX.

When collecting funding for Yahaha, the tight economic situation made the negotiations more difficult than before.

“We had a good funding round, but it was more difficult compared to last time. We had to convince more investors.”

How does a company that does not yet have a turnover prove its value to investors?

According to Zhang, the investors interviewed dozens of content producers who have used Yahaha’s platform. The feedback was so good that big technology funds believed.

Temasek has also been an investor in Roblox. According to Zhang, however, Temasek got involved in Roblox’s growth story as an investor too late in the growth phase, i.e. too close to the stock market listing when the value of the shares had already risen high.

“That’s why they’ve been looking for the next Roblox and keeping an eye on the industry.”

Now the fund caught up with Yahaha earlier.