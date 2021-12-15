Gaming companies Supercell sets up a new gaming studio in the United States

Supercell advertises that with the studio it will develop games that the company cannot expect.

Chinese Tercent-owned Finnish-based gaming company Supercell opens a new gaming studio in the United States.

Supercellin in a post published on his blog it is said that employees of the new studio can work at Supercell’s U.S. headquarters in San Francisco or flexibly elsewhere in the country.

According to the text, the new studio will produce games “that you wouldn’t expect from the company”.

Familiar with its mobile games, Supercell hints at its possible desire to expand to console and PC games.

“Expanding game development to North America in the form of a new game studio is a hugely exciting moment in Supercell’s history. Supercell has always been a Finnish company with a broad international perspective, ”said the company’s founder Ilkka Paananen says to HS via email.

“I can’t wait to see how American innovation and talent merge with Supercell’s independent culture and create new types of games that no one has seen before,” Paananen continues.

Supercell says it will announce more about the new studio after the recruitments.