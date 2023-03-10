Friday, March 10, 2023
Gaming companies | Pedro Pascal is everywhere, now also in a Finnish company’s game short film

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 10, 2023
in World Europe
Gaming companies | Pedro Pascal is everywhere, now also in a Finnish company's game short film

Apparently, the game company Metacore’s office also woke up to the fact that everyone likes Pedro Pascal now.

Now it is so that the actor About Pedro Pascal must write again.

At the same time, rotating HBO The Last of Us and Disney+ The Mandalorian the star-studded Pascal has been featured so much during the beginning of the year that even members of Generation Z now know who he is.

The office of the Helsinki-based game company Metacore has also woken up to the fact that everyone on social media thinks of Pascal as common fathers.

Pascal is seen adventuring in the role of a detective in Metacore’s popular Merge Mansion – mobile game in a short film.

The video promotes the next announcement of the mobile game, which will be revealed at the end of March.

Merge Mansion game takes place in the milieu of the fictional Boulton family mansion.

The game is based on the merge mechanic, i.e. combining collectable objects. The task is to help the main character Maddie Boulton to renovate the dilapidated mansion and at the same time find out the secret about her grandmother and the mansion.

In the three-part short film, Pascal’s character, detective Tim Rockford, leads the investigation into the Boulton family, trying to uncover the secrets of Grandma Ursula, who is at the center of the game.

This is not the first time that a superstar has been hired to promote a Metacore game.

In recent years, Merge Mansion’s commercials have featured an Oscar winner Kathy Bateswho played a mysterious grandmother.

Metacore told HS Visio a year ago that the company used Hollywood actors for an advertising campaign almost 20 million euros.

Merge Mansion’s advertising campaign has previously featured Oscar winner Kathy Bates. Picture: Metacore

In the year Merge Mansion, released in 2020, was the first hit game of the Finnish game company Metacore. It currently has over 40 million downloads.

The Finnish Supercell has invested in Metacore, among others. In 2021, Supercell also gave Metacore a 150 million euro megaloan to grow the company and market the game.

