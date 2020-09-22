Upgrade
Gaming companies Media: Supercell was ordered to pay more than € 7 million in a patent dispute over hit games

September 22, 2020
in World
A U.S. court in Texas ruled on Friday that the company had committed four patent infringements.

Gaming company Supercell has been ordered to pay $ 8.5 million, or about $ 7.2 million, in copyright damages for patent infringement.

A U.S. court in Texas ruled on Friday that the company had committed four patent infringements. The news agency told about this, among other things Bloomberg.

It’s about a case in which the Japanese company Gree has sued Supercell in games known for patent infringement, Clash of Clans, Clash Royale and Brawl Stars. The dispute concerns the features of free downloadable games.

The jury found Supercell guilty of the acts. It also considered deeds to be intentional. This means that a local judge could further triple the compensation awarded to the company.

Supercell denied that it had used the patented technology and considered the patents to be invalid. The jury did not support Supercell’s view.

He was the first in Finland to report on the matter Talouselämä magazine.

Related Posts

Next Post

Cinema. With Ondine, Christian Petzold summons Hitchcock and the Brothers Grimm

