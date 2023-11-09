Gaming companies | Jussi Laakkonen, known for Assembly and Unity, challenges the game service Twitch

Four and half a year ago Jussi Laakkonen watched the final match of the racing game team Ence in the global tournament of the game Counter Strike: Global Offensive from his home screen.

The Finnish team had reached the final through the regional qualifiers, and Laakkonen was on fire watching the game.

“I cheered and screamed, that value competition final was like the World Cup of latka. I’m wondering why I can’t join the broadcast somehow as a participant. How could this be made into a game”. Laakkonen tells.

The spectator’s experience was not enough, so Laakkonen began to think about a solution.

Now at the end of November, the combination of a multiplayer game and streaming platform developed by the Noice startup is coming to the test market in a limited way. At the same time, the company has collected significant growth funding to support the new phase.

Laakkonen himself and a number of well-known serial entrepreneurs are behind the capital investment of a total of 19.6 million euros.

The investors include, among others, the founders of Supercell Ilkka Paananen and Mikko KodisojaCEO of Wolt Mickey Kuusi and Chief Operating Officer Riku Mäkelä and known as the founder of the game company Seriously Petri Järvilehto. There are also funds such as Sedona Holdings, Team Builder Ventures and Bitkraft.

Jussi Laakkonen was one of the founders of the Applifier startup in 2008. After several twists and turns, the company ended up developing a video advertising network for mobile games. It interested one of the world’s largest game technology developers, Unity Technologies, which bought Applifier in 2014.

The Finnish startup became a part of Unity, and it grew with the strength of its mother into a significant product development unit in Finland and at its best achieved a turnover of hundreds of millions of euros.

The revenue growth of Unity’s Finnish subsidiary has been one of the success stories of the Finnish software industry. When Unity was listed on the stock exchange in the United States in 2019, Applifier’s founders, employees and investors, such as Jussi Laakkonen, who became its shareholders through the acquisition, also became rich.

Laakkonen left the operative role at Unity in 2018 and moved to Switzerland for a sabbatical, but did not stay idle for long.

Noice was founded in August 2020. Less than a year after that, Noice collected a funding round of four million euros, which partly included the same names as now.

Noice’s funding has actually been raised in the name of a US holding company. Technically, the funding round did not go to a Finnish startup, but to Noice Inc. It has a wholly owned subsidiary in Finland, which owns the copyrights of the Noice service and runs the business of the service.

The founders of Noice also include Jenni Wilson and Jaakko Lukkari. Wilsons has worked as a corresponding game designer in Finnish game companies such as Seriously and Next Games. Together with Laakkonen, Lukkari has been building the success of the game technology company Unity.

Size during this time the company has been very silent about what kind of solution is under development.

However, it is about a platform where you can watch others play and at the same time participate in it with a gaming experience. It is therefore a challenger to game live streaming services like Twitch and YouTube, but the goal is to renew the user experience.

While watching others play on Twitch is a one-way experience, now the goal is to make a full-fledged multiplayer game. How this happens in practice, Laakkonen won’t say until the service opens at the end of the month.

According to Laakkonen, developing the solution has been technically difficult. However, the tests carried out in closed test groups have given very encouraging feedback about possible success.

“Now we’re getting ready to publish this, let’s start scrambling and see where the chips are enough,” says Laakkonen.

The company already has 70 employees, of which 50 work in Finland and the rest work remotely around the world.