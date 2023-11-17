On the occasion of Black Friday 2023, you can find gaming chairs at a discount on Amazon: here are three proposals under €100, €150 and €300, for all tastes.

The Black Friday 2023 by Amazon Italy is underway and video game enthusiasts can’t wait to discover all the offers for the consoles, PC components and games they most want to buy. However, we must not forget that a good gaming station must also have one gaming chair suited to our needs, to be able to play for a long time and without pain. We have therefore collected some interesting promotions for those looking for one gaming chair on offer on Amazon Italy, with three different products for three different price ranges. Here are our suggestions.

Gaming chair under €100 Brigros gaming chair The Brigros gaming chair is made in synthetic leather with metal frame for maximum resistance. It can carry a weight of up to 120 kg and measures 63 x 65 x 109-119 cm. The height can be adjusted between 42 and 52 cm. The width of the seat is 38 cm while the depth is 48 cm. The armrests are 7 centimeters thick. The backrest can be extended and adjusted as desired, while the footrest is retractable. A lumbar pillow and a cervical pillow are included. One of the biggest strengths, however, is the price under €100.

Gaming chair under €150 Oversteel – ULTIMET However, on the occasion of Black Friday 2023 there are many other gaming chairs on offer and if you are looking for something that costs a little more and has a good discount you can opt for the Oversteel – ULTIMET. This gaming chair is in breathable fabric, which helps during warmer periods and when the skin is directly in contact with the chair. It is available in multiple colors, which you can select directly from the product page. The backrest can be reclined up to 180 degrees. The maximum height is 131 cm, while the length of the backrest is 82 cm, with a width of 55.5 cm. The seat is 69 cm wide and 57 cm long. Lumbar and cervical joints are included.

Gaming chair under €300 Corsair T3 RUSH Fabric (2023) If you want to aim higher, you can opt for the Corsair T3 RUSH Fabric (2023). This model is also made of breathable canvas, but boasts a design inspired by high-performance sports seats, to be ergonomic and comfortable even after many hours of use. The integrated frame is made of steel, which guarantees strength and durability for years. The maximum height is 188 cm and the maximum weight is 120 kg. The backrest is 85 cm long and 54 cm wide, while the seat is 44 cm deep and 57 cm wide. There is up to 55 cm between the armrests. The height of the chair is adjustable between 48 and 58 cm from the floor. The armrests are adjustable in all directions and the backrest is adjustable up to 160 degrees.