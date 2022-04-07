From now on you will no longer have to get out of bed, or use gaming chairs, to return to video games.

Long ago, the Japanese manufacturer of gaming peripherals / furniture Bauhutte he had thought of a gaming bed. And in the end she really created it.

Bauhutte has found a way to make gaming sessions even more luxuriously lazy with the gamer motorized electric bed.

And it is precisely the movement that makes this bed special.

While the idea behind the bed is to make it easier to spend an entire day of gaming comfortably lying down, Bauhutte thought that in an intense fight against a boss a player will seek more concentration by sitting down. Thanks to the motorized bed, you can switch between different positions with the push of a button.

The Electric Gaming Bed has a connected controller that you can use to raise the ends, giving you a raised backrest or footrest. There is also a single button that you can press to raise both at the same time, a feature that will surely be appreciated by speedrunners.

The steel frame measures 199 centimeters (78.3 inches) long by 94 inches wide and can support players up to 200 kilograms (441 pounds).

The bed requires a more flexible mattress than the standard models. Bauhutte itself has a compatible mattress that comes bundled with the electric bed on Amazon Japan for 83,398 yen ($ 673), while the bed alone is priced at 59,800 yen.

Source: Soranews24.