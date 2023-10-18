On 21 and 22 October Pistoia returns to being the capital of video games thanks to the second edition of the Gamicon Festival by Gamers Arena.
This is an appointment with beyond 300 stations to experience video gaming in all its forms, from the first prototypes of the 1950s, up to the arcades of the 1980s, the first virtual reality experiments up to the multiplayer arenas with the latest technologies, the scary Horror-Zone videogames and obviously all the latest news with over 20 tournaments scheduled from Call of Duty to the brand new EA Sport FC 24.
There will certainly be no shortage of highlights on stage, thanks to the continuous animation of Locke Cole who will present two greats content creatorwho in addition to answering questions from the public will test themselves by challenging their fans in Mortal Kombat 1 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, we are talking about PlayerInside and Tearless Raptor.
The Festival will end with the cosplay competition sponsored by Lucca Comics & Games where, among others, the best video game-themed cosplay will be decided.
The tournament calendar
Representing the various categories, the most important realities of the territory will be present with the aim of involving the visitors of the festival by showing them the world of the video game communities that populate the competitive scene, and not, of the main video games. Present at the Festival: Alessandria esport, ToSmash, Street Fighter 6 ITALY, Halo Italia, Mortal Kombat 1 ITALY, Officine Tekken Toscana.
SATURDAY 21 OCTOBER
- 10.15 am | Halo Infinite
-
12:00 | Tekken 7
-
1pm | e-Football
-
2.00pm | Mortal Kombat 1
-
2.00pm | Call of Duty: War Zone
-
3pm | JustDance
-
3pm | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
-
3pm | Family War
-
4pm | Rocket League 1v1
-
4pm | VR Beat Saber / Iron Lights
SUNDAY 22 OCTOBER
- 10.15 am | Halo Infinite
-
11:00 | Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
-
1pm | EA SPORTS FC 24
-
1pm | Street Fighter 6
-
2.00pm | Mortal Kombat 1
-
3pm | JustDance
-
3pm | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
-
3pm | Family War
-
4pm | Fortnite
-
4pm | VR Beat Saber / Iron Lights
Disclosure
Videogames and art, videogames in the world of work, videogames as a social tool of inclusiveness… these are some themes that will be covered within the Festival thanks to the contribution of professional personalities specialized in the many aspects that make up the video game. The Gamicon will have the pleasure of hosting: Brotherhood Italian Gaming, Dr. Elena Del Fante, Marco Alfieri, Andrea Porta, the Arcadia Cafè and Italia 3D Academy, the ANFFAS association.
The stage program
SATURDAY 21 OCTOBER
- 3pm | PlayerInside (followed by Meet and Greet)
SUNDAY 22 OCTOBER
- 3pm | Tearless Raptor (followed by Meet and Greet)
- 4pm | Cosplay competition accompanied by GAX WIN, Saxophonist and Music Nerd
EVERY DAY FROM 10.00
- The animation of LOCKE COLE and the tournament finals
Info and tickets
THE Tickets can be purchased directly at the Gamicon Festivalin the Exhibition Center, via Pertini in Pistoia, even without reservation, or online at this address.
Ticket Prices:
- FREE ENTRY – Children under 6 years – Disabled
-
€13.00 – Reductions
-
€13.00 – Reduced Cosplay (show up with dress at the entrance)
-
€15.00 – Full price
-
€25.00 – 2 day subscription
-
€49.00 – VIP Pass only in online presale
Event opening hours:
- Saturday 21 October – 10.00am / 7.00pm
-
Sunday 22 October – 10.00am / 7.00pm
