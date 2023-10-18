On the weekend of 21 and 22 October Pistoia returns to being the video game capital thanks to the second edition of the largest entirely dedicated Italian festival, the Gamicon Videogames Festival.

This is an appointment with beyond 300 stations to experience video gaming in all its forms, from the first prototypes of the 1950s, up to the arcades of the 1980s, the first virtual reality experiments up to the multiplayer arenas with the latest technologies, the scary Horror-Zone videogames and obviously all the latest news with over 20 tournaments scheduled from Call of Duty to the brand new EA Sport FC 24.

There will certainly be no shortage of highlights on stage, thanks to the continuous animation of Locke Cole who will present two greats content creatorwho in addition to answering questions from the public will test themselves by challenging their fans in Mortal Kombat 1 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, we are talking about PlayerInside and Tearless Raptor.

The Festival will end with the cosplay competition sponsored by Lucca Comics & Games where, among others, the best video game-themed cosplay will be decided.