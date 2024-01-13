About a year and a half after launching its NFT marketplace, publicly traded video game retail chain GameStop decided to say goodbye to its platform, which supported video game-related virtual collectibles on Immutable Loopring, both Ethereum-based scaling networks. “GameStop has decided to close our NFT marketplace due to ongoing regulatory uncertainty in the cryptocurrency space,” reads a message on the marketplace's website, adding that the platform will no longer be operational as of February 2 this year. However, because NFTs were created on blockchain, they can be accessed elsewhere and bought and sold through other marketplaces. About four months ago, GameStop announced it was shutting down its NFT wallet for the same reason. It is unclear why the company did not shut down both products at the same time, but chose to gradually withdraw from the cryptocurrency industry.

GameStop first signaled plans to enter the world of NFTs in 2021, and then, in January 2022, hired a team of 20 people to manage the marketplace of video game-related NFTs. The retail chain announced its collaboration with Immutable about a month later, saying it would use the Immutable A day later, GameStop had sold a large amount of IMX tokens it had just received, dumping them on the market worth $47 million.