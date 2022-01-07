The chain has a department dedicated to cryptocurrencies and intends for distributors to sell NFT at its center.

GameStop has gone through a 2021 of the most moved. At the beginning of the year, its shares soared thanks to a group on Reddit, an unusual phenomenon in the economic sector that has served as inspiration for the production of a film. Almost 12 months later, the well-known chain is still looking for new Horizons and now he has found a definite path in the world of cryptocurrencies and the NFT.

GameStop has created a new division dedicated to cryptocurrenciesAs it advances The Wall Street Journal, GameStop has decided to take this course by giving a forceful blow. After forming a new division dedicated to this field, the brand has decided to create a own digital market of NFT where video game distributors can make transactions related to this product. An idea that aims to compete with OpenSea, the main platform for buying and selling NFT.

This new center will see the light on the Internet late 2022, as GameStop explains. We will have to see the reception of the gaming community to such a strategy, since proposals such as the Ubisoft Quartz or the NFTs in STALKER 2 have not convinced a good part of the users. In addition, key platforms in the industry such as Steam They have also expressed their absolute rejection of this world.

As for GameStop, we already knew that it had plans around the digital field, something that has left us with decisions such as its expansion into the PC Gaming area. However, and after the bad drink with your shares on the stock market, no one expected his entry into the world of cryptocurrencies and NFTs. We will have to wait for the launch of its digital market to see the public response.

