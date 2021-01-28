Thousands of small investors articulated through the ‘Wall Street bets’ forum, of the social network Reddit, gave a pulse – which for the moment they are winning – to the large investors of Wall Street through the purchase of shares in companies such as GameStop , BlackBerry or the chain of cinemas AMC. These large investors had bet on the decline in the value of these shares to obtain economic performance from their sale, but the purchase of thousands of shares soared their value at the beginning of the week, causing a turnaround in the speculators’ game.

GameStore is an American video game sales franchise with more than 5,000 stores in the country. However, its economic stability was threatened by giants such as Amazon or the opportunity to buy video games on digital platforms. Therefore, large investors saw an option to make money from speculation down the price of their shares.

However, thousands of small investors articulated in the social network Reddit decided to challenge the large investors by buying thousands of shares of this and other companies. In this way, small investors caused a turnaround on Wall Street, as these large funds had to quickly dump their shares – with losses worth billions of dollars – in fear that the price of these would continue to rise. .

The economic bet of the ‘short options’

With the increase in the purchase of shares, these were revalued exponentially. GameStop shares went from $ 20 at the beginning of the year to $ 148 on Tuesday, January 26. This caused a reversal in the expectations of the large ‘hedge funds’ (hedge funds), which benefit from the fall in the value of the shares in which they invest to bet that their value will fall in the short term.

The way these funds increase their earnings is called a ‘short option’, the meaning of which is based on the price of the share going down. This works similar to a bet. When hedge funds sense that a company may start a downtrend, they borrow shares from that company to sell immediately at market price.

With the speculation game in the stock market, they wait for the shares of said company to collapse to buy back the shares at a very low price and return them to those who loaned them in principle. In this way, in a short period of time they have returned the loan of a share for a much lower price than they obtained when selling it.

Since the shares were never really theirs, the decline in value is not a problem for hedge funds.

This is the saga of the beginning of the year on Wall Street: in a few sessions, the stock of the GameStop video game stores rose at a staggering rate, a rise driven by a group of stockbrokers in a crusade against the “establishment.” . SPENCER PLATT GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP / Archives

It is at this point that the buying of shares from small investors was a blow to mutual funds. Given the exponential rise in prices of the shares that these funds had bought, they rushed to sell them to minimize their losses. This same process occurred with the actions of companies such as BlackBerry, Nokia or the AMC chain of cinemas.

More than 70,000 million losses for large investors

According to data this Thursday from the analytical company Ortex, so far this year the big investors on Wall Street lost more than 70,000 million dollars due to the huge rises of some of the shares against which they had bet. Elon Musk himself – benefited from the increases in Tesla shares – and the well-known businessman Chamath Palihapitiya, harangued the game of small investors on social networks.

The effect of this stock market movement increased to what Palihapitiya called “an elbow to the establishment.” In an interview on the ‘CNBC’ chain, the businessman acknowledged having spent hours reading the forum and having come to the conclusion that this is a revolt by young people who in 2008 saw how Wall Street was “rescued” while their families lost their works.

Without calling the movement a revolt, the XTB economist, Darío García, told EFE that “we are seeing the pure essence of the democratization of the markets: the ‘hedge fund’ have the freedom to do what they do and the retailers total freedom to do what they are doing. It is a war of economic capacity or power: in this case the retailers have won the battle of many David against Goliath. “

Closure of chats and accusations of bias in favor of Wall Street

Shares of GameStop and other companies fell by at least 20% after Reddit decided on Wednesday to restrict the use of the ‘Wall Street bets’ forum to “invitation only.” An hour later, the forum reopened to the general public and company losses were reduced.

In that same chat, some of its more than four million members also warned that ‘trading’ platforms such as ‘RobinHood’ or ‘Interactive Brokers’ were restricting the purchase of volatile shares of GameStop and others such as BlackBerry. Both companies recognized these facts and Robin Hood hid himself in the “recent volatility” of the market.

In social networks these attitudes were accused of ‘protecting the interests of large investors’ on Wall Street. “Robin Hood – A Parable About Stealing From The Rich To Give To The Poor. Robinhood – An App That Protects The Rich From Being Squeezed By The Poor,” Tweeted Jake Chervinsky, Attorney For Fintech Company Compound.

Robin Hood: a parable about stealing from the rich to give to the poor Robinhood: an app about protecting the rich from being short squeezed by the poor – Jake Chervinsky (@jchervinsky) January 28, 2021

The Discord platform also shut down an audio and text chat called “Wallstreetbets” for “continuing to allow hateful and discriminatory content after repeated warnings.” “To be clear, we have not banned this server due to financial fraud related to GameStop or other actions,” said Discord. “We are monitoring this situation and in the event there are allegations of illegal activities, we will cooperate with the authorities as appropriate.”

For his part, the Massachusetts state regulator, William Galvin, asked the New York Stock Exchange to suspend the listing of GameStop for 30 days to allow a cooling off period. President Joe Biden’s economic team, led by new Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, also acknowledged that “the situation is already being watched.”

With Reuters, EFE, AP and local media