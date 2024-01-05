GameStop kicked off the Winter Promoa series of initiatives and offers thanks to which all registered users will be able to purchase until February 14th games, accessories and merchandise video game themed at really attractive prices.

You can find the page dedicated to all the Winter Promo promotions at this address. One of the most interesting initiatives is undoubtedly the one that allows you to purchase 2 games paying the cheapest one only 5 euros. This way you can create convenient bundles, such as:

Diablo 4 + Mortal Kombat 1 for 64.97 euros, equivalent to approximately 32.5 euros each

Ufo Robot Grendizer – The Feast of the Wolves + Sonic Superstars at 49.97 euros, around 25 euros each

Street Fighter 6 + Persona 5 Tactica for 54.97 euros, approximately 27.5 euros each

There are several hundred titles valid for the promotion and there really is something for all tastes and budgets. Find the complete list at this linkwhere you can create the bundles you prefer.