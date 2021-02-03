Let us return first to the beginning of this new kind of stock market confrontation. Over the past week, GameStop has become a battleground between small holders and hedge funds specializing in short selling.

It all started when one of these giants, Melvin Capital, made public its willingness to speculate against the video game distributor GameStop, in difficulty for several years. His method? Selling short, that is to say buying options (commitments to sell a stock in the future without owning it) by betting on the fall in its purchase price.

It all starts on the Reddit social network forum

This strategy could have paid off big, as often. But that was without counting the sudden interest in GameStop by WallStreetBets, a forum for the social network Reddit, on which millions of users discuss financial strategies. Humorous images are exchanged, but also precise advice with very specific language. In this thread, we value anti-elite financial rhetoric and risk taking, such as betting all your savings on a single investment, embodied by the term Yolo (acronym for “you only live once. “). The latest instruction to date: massively buy back GameStop titles, to boost the company’s price on the stock market.

From the stock market raid to the power shift

The speculative raid on small carriers was initially successful, as the stock has gained 1,300% of its value since the start of the year. Melvin Capital, like other short-selling hedge funds, has left more than half of its resources there. Indeed, the increase in the price of GameStop shares forced them to immediately buy shares in the company at disadvantageous prices, which exceeded their selling profits.

An intermediary who suspends the operations of his clients, it’s unprecedented! It may suggest that the market is only free when the big guys win. Thomas dallery Economist

But the share buyback movement by these new stock marketers was cut short on Thursday. The commission-free brokerage app Robinhood, widely used by newcomers to WallStreetBets, has banned the purchase of GameStop shares. Its leaders have justified this turnaround by the volatility of prices, but the pressure of the policeman of the American Stock Exchange (SEC) may also have something to do with it. “Robinhood (Robin Hood in French), the name of the application is very poorly chosen, ironically the economist Thomas Dallery. An intermediary who suspends the operations of his clients, it’s unprecedented! It can lead to believe that the market is only free when the big guys win. “

What thwart the political reading of this GameStop saga which has spread in the media and on social networks like wildfire: that of a democratization of finance, of a shift in power from large greedy funds to small, united and altruistic savers. Without forgetting that the initial reasons for this attack are still unclear: greed, targeted revenge, political ambition or the rescue of a symbolic company, the parent company of Micromania and Madeleine de Proust of the geeks investors?

GameStop action rocked Wall Street

Either way, this GameStop stock price reversal has shaken Wall Street. “If it becomes a fashion, it can do damage, notes Thomas Dallery. In particular, there is a risk that this type of mobilization on specific share prices will contaminate others. The collapse of hedge funds, which often borrow their resources, could also put banks in difficulty that lend them money. “

Because the financial world is an ecosystem. To think that anonymous citizens alone could have made hedge funds lose money by countering their bearish strategy is, as such, reductive. These Internet users were supported in their massive purchasing movement. By banks, first, which are forced to invest for regulatory reasons and have maintained the rise in GameStop action. And by big investors as well, Elon Musk, in particular. On Twitter, the billionaire encouraged these purchases, putting a coin in the speculation machine on GameStop.

In the end, large management funds also benefit

But, beyond the profits of a few Internet users, large traditional fund managers have also benefited from the explosion in the share price. “Fidelity, BlackRock, Vanguard were among the main shareholders of Gamestop before the raid of recent weeks,” recalls Thomas Dallery. Their shares have gone from an average value of $ 3 a unit to more than $ 400 … Perhaps behind the anonymous buyers could be professionals linked to these firms. We will see it in the coming months… ”

The future will also tell us if this type of amateur stock market raid can be transposed into other sectors, such as silver (metal), the price of which has increased in value rapidly in recent days.