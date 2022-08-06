Gamestop continues to sell NFTs on its marketplace despite the string of embarrassing mistakes it has come across since this initiative was born. For example, two weeks ago there was a reported sale of an NFT adaptation of the famous photo of 9/11 victims jumping from the Twin Towers, and now Ars Technica Report reveals that the shop is selling unauthorized copies of NFT indie games. .

A user named Nathan Ello has released the NiFTy Arcade Collection on the marketplace, earning 8.4 Etherum (roughly € 14,000) since the start of the sale. Too bad that the user does not have the permissions to be able to sell two of the games in the collection and as it seems certain, he also lacks the authorization for the other 3, as well as not having the permissions to use the PICO-8 engine used in the titles distributed with this “release”.

Crowded Dungeon Crawler by @bone_volt can also be played on mobile and the IPFS version over on @GameStopNFT is especially great on small screens 👇🏻https://t.co/F0HRo5pO6h pic.twitter.com/GT7DMXiKV2 – NiFTy Arcade (@NiftyArcade) August 4, 2022



To date, the account is suspended and the sale blocked, but the very nature of the NFTs does not allow the game authors to retaliate against any person and whoever purchased them will still be able to access the games. In the meantime, Ello has offered to pay back the developers and continue selling in other marketplaces, subject to the creators’ permission.

