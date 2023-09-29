The interesting part, however, is that Cohen is the first to set a good example and has decided to Don’t get paid your CEO salary . In fact, the man states that he “will either go down with the ship or turn the company around.” Obviously for many the second option would be preferable.

GameStop he’s having a hard time, if by “period” you mean years and years of losing money. Many CEOs have tried to put an end to the problems and for a few months there has been a new one: Ryan Cohen . The man now has a very precise strategy to get the company back on its feet: frugality. In other words, Cohen wants it reduce any unnecessary expenses and ensure that the company operates at a profit.

The exact words of the GameStop CEO

The GameStop logo

“It is not sustainable for GameStop to operate a loss-making business,” Cohen said. “The mission is operate in a hyper-efficient and profitable way. Our expense structure must allow us to withstand any adverse scenario. Whether it’s a tough economy or a slowdown in revenue due to software reductions, we need to be profitable. Our job is to make sure GameStop is here for decades. Extreme frugality is required. Every expense of the company must be examined under the microscope and all waste must be eliminated. The company doesn’t need delegating and wasteful people. I expect everyone to treat the company’s money as if it were their own and lead by example.”

“Thriving in retail means to survive. If we survive, we stay in the game. Surviving means avoiding the deadly sins that often lead retailers to self-destruct. This usually results in purchasing the wrong stock, using leverage, and overcharging. By avoiding these self-inflicted mistakes and focusing on the fundamentals, GameStop can stay here for the long haul.”

Among the CEO’s other statements is the fact that consoles should have the mandatory disc drive.