We have arrived atlast day of the GameStop Italia Advent Calendar. Like every day from the beginning of December 2023, the chain is offering us new, very interesting video game discounts, to spend the holidays immersed in our favorite passion.
All you have to do is reach out the GameStop Advent Calendar page at this address and click on the initial icon which will take you to the specific offers active today, December 24, 2023.
GameStop Advent Calendar offers for December 24th
The today's offers include:
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 – €69.98 (PS5, PS4, Xbox)
- Minecraft – €24.98 (Switch, PS4)
- Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 – €44.98 (PS5, Switch, Xbox Series
- Hogwarts Legacy – €34.98 (PS4, Xbox One) – €44.98 (PS5 and Xbox Series X) – €49.98 (Switch)
They are then added to these games three controllers for Switch, themed Pikachu, Mario and Kirby, all marked PowerA. The price is €22.98.
Tell us, which GameStop Advent Calendar December 2023 promotions did you take advantage of this year?
