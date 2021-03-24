Facade of a GameStop store in San Francisco, US, on March 10. JUSTIN SULLIVAN / AFP

The video game and consumer electronics store chain GameStop closed the fourth quarter of its fiscal year with a net profit of 80.5 million dollars (68 million euros), which is almost four times more than the profits of 21 million dollars (18 million euros) accounted for in the same period of the previous year, as reported by the company, the protagonist of the stock market fever promoted from Reddit forums.

The company’s shares, which were trading around $ 4 a year ago, shot up to $ 483 in early 2021 driven by coordinated purchases from Reddit platform forums against bearish funds, causing enormous volatility in trading the security, which is currently trading at $ 181.75.

Between November 2020 and January 2021, the fourth quarter of GameStop’s fiscal year, the company’s sales totaled 2,122.1 million dollars (1,795 million euros), which represented a decrease of 3.3% compared to the revenue from the same quarter of the previous year, but it implies the first increase in comparable sales in two years, with an increase of 6.5%.

In this way, in the whole of its fiscal year, GameStop recorded losses of 215.3 million dollars (182 million euros), less than half that a year before, when it posted a negative result of 470.9 million dollars (398 million euros).

The chain’s sales totaled 5,089.8 million dollars (4,306 million euros), 21.3% less than a year before in absolute figures and 9.5% less in comparable data. In its last fiscal year, GameStop’s digital sales increased by 191% and now represent practically 30% of the chain’s total, with growth of 175% in the fourth quarter (between November and January), when they reached the 34% of all company sales.

“We are off to a good start to 2021, as February comparable store sales increased 23%, led by continued strength in global hardware sales,” stated George Sherman, CEO of GameStop. On the other hand, the company reported the appointment of Jenna Owens, with experience in Google and Amazon, as GameStop’s new chief operating officer as of March 29.