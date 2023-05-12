From the 25 to 31 May on the site and at the points of sale of GameStop Italy will be celebrated i Pro Days. It is a week of discounts and initiatives dedicated to all GS Pro Club members. There will be over 100 products on offer, among the many games, accessories and merchandising that can be found in GS stores.

To participate you must be a member GS Pro Club, or having subscribed to a special subscription which, for just 24.99 euros a year, gives access to over €165 of exclusive benefits, offers of the month (at this link you can see the current ones), as well as an always convenient 10% extra valuation on used. In addition, members have the opportunity to access special experiences, dedicated previews and special offers. Just like the Pro Days will be. If you are a GS+ L3 or Epic card holder, the upgrade to GS Pro Club is free.

TO this address you can find all the details on the GS Pro Club.

There are still a few days left before Pro Days arrives, what promotions would you like to see coming?