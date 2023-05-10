Until May 17, 2023 it is possible to buy at all points of sale GameStop Italy a very coveted one Playstation 5. Sony’s new generation console is available in different configurations (Basic, Digital, with different games), all of which can also be purchased in comfortable installments at zero interest rate thanks to PagoDil. At the points of sale it will also be possible to purchase the Dualsense Edge Wireless Controller, the PS VR2 virtual reality viewer or even credit to spend on the PlayStation Store.

After having wanted it for years, for a few months it has finally been easier to find PlayStation 5 in stores, but not only. The new Sony console is starting to be at the center of some interesting initiatives that allow a greater number of enthusiasts to enter the new generation without having to pay for everything on the spot: one of these is the GameStop Italia initiative which at its points of sale gives the possibility to take home a PS5 and then pay in 10 comfortable installments at Zero Rate thanks to PagoDil. Thanks to this initiative it is possible to buy a Playstation 5 Standard with 10 installments of 54.99 euros. PS5 Digital will be yours with 10 installments of 44.99 euros, while a standard PS5 with Resident Evil 4 Remake and Immortals Fenyx Rising can be yours with 59.99 euros per month for 10 months.

Not only that, at the points of sale it will be possible to bring the old console and get up to 250 euros in evaluation, as well as find the latest accessories for your console, such as the Dualsense Edge Wireless Controller for 239.98 euros or the PS VR2 + €30 PlayStation credit at 599.98 euros. PlayStation VR2 is also bundled with Horizon: Call of the Mountain and a €30 card for the PS Store for €649.98. Here you can discover the initiative in detail, while here the nearest GameStop store.

There are also promotions for Playstation 4: with 299.98 euros it is possible to buy the console with The Last of Us Part 2, while with 339.98 it is possible to buy the bundle PS4 + CoD Modern Warfare 2 + Headset Sades Spirit + Transformers Battlegrounds + Grip Dualshock of Dragon Ball Z Capsule Corp .

