We are in an era of gaming where many people in the industry are looking to preserve older titles from consoles that have become obsolete and without new uses, which is why there is a grey market like eBay, where these items are for sale depending on the level of rarity. However, there are people who miss going to a store and finding the classics, a problem that the chain of stores apparently solves. GameStop will be resolved in the coming months.

The initiative in question bears the name of GameStop Retrowhich will give collectors the opportunity to obtain video games that they may not have gotten in their childhood, although so far it has not been established under what guide they will set the prices, given that there are very cheap titles and others that go into space. At the moment, no response has been given by this famous store from the United States.

It is worth mentioning that the catalog will be very extensive, since in the case of Nintendo will be covered from NES to Wii U, with Xbox from the classic to the 360, PlayStation from the classic to Lifeeven SEGA will be present with his Genesis until Dreamcast. All these logos are seen in the official announcement, so for now other devices on the market are ruled out. Atari, Intellivisionamong others that were also an important part of the gaming industry.

THE CLASSICS ARE BACK. New Retro GameStops are now spawning near you: https://t.co/m42FevuQaY pic.twitter.com/79PloFFiOx — GameStop (@gamestop) August 27, 2024

This is the description of the stores:

It is worth mentioning that this is not a project that will stay forever, so we will have to find out when it will be retired, and above all, what games will be put on sale.

Author’s note: The issue of prices is sure to be strange. If they are guided by taxes in pricecgarting, it will be a world of pain for anyone who tries to take their childhood game with them.