For some months the shortage of consoles playstation 5 is over, that’s because the end of the pandemic has made production much higher than it was before. However, this restocking of parts has had its consequences, since it seems that the thugs of life have agreed to take these devices.

Not long ago there was talk about a case of gamestop, the same in which it can be seen that two people arrived with weapons at a store where there was only one available employee, who was threatened by them with weapons. As a consequence, he had no choice but to open the warehouse and deliver them 10 PS5 valued at $500 USDceach one.

Many of the thefts GameStop they were part of a wave in ethe San Fernando Valley county The Angels, where police told him they believed a group, allegedly responsible for more than 12 shopliftings, was involved. The head of loss prevention for the chain, Alan Fagergrensaid many of the incidents involved the suspects posing as customers before claiming they were armed and confirming there had been PS5 in the cellars.

That same led to fagergren to offer $5,000 USD on behalf of the company for any leads leading to arrests in the investigation. Many current and former employees said that while having additional staff on shift would not prevent armed robbery, it could help reduce armed robbery. And it is that these establishments do not have security personnel.

For now, these waves of robberies have not had many arrests, so they continue.

Editor’s note: This is something that may not have been unprecedented, since the PS5 is being seen as a source of income, or perhaps they want to make them scarce in order to sell them at a much higher price.