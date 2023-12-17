As always, you can find all today's offers in this page on the GameStop website , which offers a convenient overview of all the discounts taking place today. If you are interested, you must hurry to purchase: the products are available while stocks last and will be replaced tomorrow by other offers.

Very rich day for Advent Calendar Of GameStop the Christmas initiative of the retailer chain through which, every day, offers are made with very interesting discounts: today, December 17, 2023 three of the biggest new releases released this year are the protagonists Lies of P, Street Fighter 6 and Grendizer: The Feast of Wolves but not only.

Three very interesting news

Street Fighter 6, an image of the game

The promotion on Street Fighter 6 is really very interesting: by lowering the standard price of 15 euros, the new and excellent Capcom fighting game is available at price of 29.98 euros on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series Considering the quality of the game and its relatively recent release, it's a good proposition.

Lies of P was one of the major new releases of the year, a debut title for the Korean NeoWiz which launched itself with considerable confidence into the souls-like sector with a proposal that convinced everyone, also inspired by the story and characters of Pinocchio.

UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of Wolves features the legendary robot as the protagonist

The game is available at the price of 39.98 euros on PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series

Ufo Robot Grendizer: The Feast of the Wolves can be purchased for 29.98 euros, a smaller price reduction considering the budget price at which the game is offered, but still very interesting considering that it has only been out for a few months and the subject is one of those which always attract.

In addition to these three cover titles, today's offers also include Persona 5 Tactica at the price of 34.98 euros on PS5, PS4, Xbox and Nintendo Switch and Like a Dragon: Ishin! on PS4, PS5 and Xbox for 24.98 euros.