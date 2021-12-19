Today – December 19, 2021 – on GameStop come the new offers of the Advent Calendar. Discounts include Nintendo Switch exclusive games, the console, PS5 exclusives and more. Let’s see the details.

First of all, however, remember that you can find all the offers on the official GameStop website at this address.

Here are the PS4 and PS5 exclusives on discount today for the GameStop Advent Calendar:

The Last of Us for 14.98 € (PS4)

Death Stranding Director’s Cut for € 29.98 (PS5)

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart for 49.98 € (PS5)

Returnal for 49.98 € (PS5)

Here are the Nintendo Switch exclusives available at GameStop today, December 19, 2021:

Animal Crossing New Horizons at € 49.98

Pokémon Shining Diamond at € 46.98

Pokémon Shining Pearl for € 46.98

Metroid Dread at € 46.98

Mario Party Superstars at € 46.98

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at € 46.98

here are the Ubisoft games available on sale today, December 19th 2021, for the GameStop Advent Calendar:

Far Cry 6 Yara Edition for 39.98 € (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S)

Far Cry 6 standard at 39.98 € (PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

Riders Republic at 34.98 € (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S)

Immortals Fenyx Rising at 27.98 € (Switch)

Immortals Fenyx Rising Shadowmaster Edition for 22.98 € (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S)

Immortals Fenyx Rising Standard for 22.98 € (PS5)

Watch Dogs Legion Resistance Edition for 22.98 € (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S)

Watch Dogs Legion Standard for 22.98 € (PS5)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Washington DC Edition for € 4.98 (PS4)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Standard for € 4.98 (PS4)

Finally, here are the discounts onhardware and accessories of the Advent Calendar of December 19, 2021 GameStop price:

Nintendo Switch (Standard, Neon color) at € 299.98

Nintendo Switch (Standard, Gray color) at € 299.98

Wireless Headphones with Pulse 3D Microphone for PS5 (white color) at € 79.98

Wireless Headphones with Pulse 3D Microphone for PS5 (black color) at 79.98 €

