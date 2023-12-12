As Christmas approaches, GameStop has decided to launch a series of interesting offers to all those who want one Xbox Series under the tree this year.

Xbox Series discount of 120 euros compared to the standard one of 549.98 euros. If you want to take advantage of it, you can reach the page dedicated to the promotion at this address.

The promotion relating to the bundle is also very tasty Xbox Series S + 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptionoffered at the price of 249.98 eurosinstead of 299.98 euros. Here you can find the page dedicated to the promotion.