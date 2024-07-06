If you are a GS Pro Club subscriber, GameStop offers a very interesting promotion: if you purchase at least €50 of credits for video games and streaming services, then you can get a Cashback.
GameStop Italy offers us an interesting offer for gamers and not only. All subscribers to GS Pro Club can take advantage of a promotion: if you buy at least €50 of digital credit for video games and streaming services, you will get a Cashback of 5 euros which can be used on future purchases at GameStop.
The promotion is visible at this address and while stocks last.
What cards are available with the GameStop promotion
The chain offers a series of digital top-ups with various cuts, let’s see which ones:
- Netflix – 25 EUR | 50 EUR | 100 EUR
- Spotify – 10 EUR | 30 EUR | 60 EUR
- Nintendo eShop – 15 EUR | 25 EUR | 50 EUR
- Battle.Net – 20 EUR | 50 EUR | 100 EUR
- World Of Warcraft – 25.98 EUR
- Amazon.It Gift Cards – 10 EUR | 25 EUR | 50 EUR | 100 EUR
- Google Play – 15 EUR | 25 EUR | 50 EUR | 100 EUR
- App Store & iTunes – 15 EUR | 25 EUR | 50 EUR | 100 EUR
- Steam – 20 EUR | 50 EUR | 100 EUR
- League Of Legends – 10 EUR | 20 EUR
- Minecraft – 23.95 EUR
- EA (Origin) – 15 EUR | 30 EUR
- EA (Origin Premiere) – 15 EUR | 30 EUR | 100 EUR
- Roblox – 10 EUR | 20 EUR
Prepaid cards are only available in-store and availability may vary by location. Tell us, which recharge cards will you buy?
