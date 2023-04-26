During the event CinemaConthe first details were revealed about Dumb Moneya new film about the controversy of the actions of GameStop which took place in 2021. At the event, director Craig Gillespie and actor Paul Dano revealed the first details about the film.

Dano will play a YouTuber in the film who invested his savings in the stock of GameStop, as have several other people new to the world of stock trading. According to Dano, his character will be the one who convinces “more and more ordinary people to join GameStop“.

Attendees were able to see the first few minutes of the film and Gillespie gave them an idea of ​​what to expect from the final product. “I’m excited that we’re going to be in theaters with this,” Gillespie said. “It really is about everyday people. On the occasions when we have screened this in a theater, the energy is incredible.

Dumb Money It is a true story of how ordinary investors turned Wall Street upside down in a way that reverberated around the world.” In 2021, Reddit users were able to carry out a short squeeze on the shares of GameStopmaking big profits when traditional investors expected the stock price to fall.

The actions of these amateur investors greatly upset Wall Street, leading to clampdowns to prevent them from buying the shares. What unfolded became a “David vs. Goliath” fight, with many newcomers to the world of investing making significant amounts of money as a result.

In addition to Paul Dano, Dumb Money will feature an all-star cast that includes Sebastian Stan, Seth Rogen, Vincent D’Onofrio, America Ferrera, Shailene Woodley, Nick Offerman and more. Although Dumb Money is a dramatization of the situation of the actions of GameStopSeveral documentaries have already been made, including the HBO one “Gaming Wall Street” and “GameStop: Rise of the Players“. Dumb Money It will be released in theaters on October 20, 2023.

