In 2021, due to issues such as the COVID 19 And digital downloads, going to stores to buy physical games is seen as something outdated. Even online services like Amazon If you want your old-fashioned record at home, they have superseded conventional specialized chains. This suggested that Gamestop, the leading brand of its kind in the American Union, it wouldn’t be long without its actions in Wall street come down.

Or so they thought. Until small investors arrived who, motivated by strong emotions, the desire to troll and a few tips from comrades, changed the trend. Those who bet low on the chain’s shares, big and small, are now losing millions of dollars.

‘Having risen the shares of Gamestop to heaven is not a meme, you idiots. It’s a damn class war. Let’s take the fucking economy by storm and bankrupt those hedge funds‘, noted in Reddit the user Spacedogyuri. A phrase that clearly makes the intentions very clear for many of those who have participated in this movement.

Anyone can do it

Thanks to the internet and various applications, ordinary people can have access to investment in the stock market. This democratization has led to several small investors, through groups and forums on social networks such as Reddit, come together to give each other advice and exchange views on this market.

Wall street bets (Gambling on Wall Street) is one of these forums. While many people have the misconception that only specialists and entrepreneurs can invest in the stock market, in reality for centuries anyone can put their money in this type of market.

‘Until relatively recently there was a democratization process where people can participate in the stock market thanks to the internet and electronically‘, he tells us Mario Valle Reyes, partner in the investment fund Altered ventures. ‘But they have always been able to do it with more or less money‘.

In accordance with Valley, many people are going foolishly. In fact, there is a statistic that 90 percent of the people who enter these markets lose 90 percent of their money in just 90 days. Although, with the necessary discipline and knowledge, there are two ways to earn money.

The Big Bet, against Gamestop?

‘There are two ways to earn money. One is to buy property titles of a company at a cheap price hoping that it will increase, either to sell them more expensive or that the companies will pay you a dividend‘, the investor tells us. ‘There is another, which is when you bet against a company or investment instrument. This means that when it is identified that the price of a share is going to fall, so that if the price falls, money is made‘.

This last modality is called buying short or making a short. Both professionals and hedge funds bet against the action of Gamestop. For them, the shares of the chain of stores were far above their true value. Therefore, after a couple of years suffering with the fact that more than half of video games are sold digitally, the price had to fall.

‘It was at $ 2 or $ 3 when the coronavirus pandemic hit. With the passage of the months it begins to increase its price and, when it reaches that of 12 or 15 dollars is when it becomes a target of hedge funds to bet against‘, says Valle, whose fund specializes its investments mainly in video games, virtual reality and electronic sports.

The degenerates

The press has given this movement of investors the nickname of ‘degenerate‘. There are even some who have taken this label. Many come from Wall street bets. Others, of course, came from various social networks and even from groups in WhatsApp or Telegram dedicated to hunting opportunities to earn money with small stock investments.

‘I can’t wait to meet any of you degenerates 50 years from now at a motel bar in Nevada and find out that we fight the same war‘, wrote Spacedogyuri in your message.

‘When these individual investors start having conversations around the stock market it becomes a viral phenomenon. Gamestop was no exception. In Reddit and other social networks, what was done was to organize, the majority very young with relatively small accounts, to buy the shares of the chain‘, the investor interviewed tells us.

Naturally, when there was a high demand for the shares, their price began to rise. The viral effect was such that the actions of Gamestop which, regardless of any analysis, increased significantly. The case reached the media, giving more fuel to the event and adding more participants. Therefore, at the time of writing this text, each action is found in about 340 dollars.

‘This caused the people and institutions that bet against it to lose a lot of money. Because in doing so they had to put collateral, money to bet against‘Valle told us. ‘There are many funds that are in liquidity problems because they had a lot of money committed as collateral betting against the shares of Gamestop‘.

Melvin capital is one of the investment funds that bet against Gamestop. How much money have they lost? An estimated 2.8 billion dollars. Investors like Andrew Left from Citron Research they have announced, for example, that their losses are 100 percent. Meanwhile Elon Musk, owner of Tesla and SpaceX, he has been one of those who fanned the flame. Quoting the famous meme of ‘Stonks!, Grimes’ husband shared the link to the forum Wall street bets.

Democracy on the stock market, and is Gamestop to blame?

At the media level, an emphasis has been placed on the apparent contempt that investors belonging to these forums have regarding hedge funds and professional investors. However, rather, this phenomenon of Gamestop it would respond to the fact that the stock market is more democratic.

‘The great challenge is that not all the people who enter the market invest in informing themselves and forming both a criterion and a discipline to be able to do it well‘, assures us the interviewee, who is also in charge of a stock market financial education platform known as Investor Camp. ‘I do not think, however, that it has to do with a process of contempt. Obviously there are many people who do not like the practices of large institutions very much. I believe that the systemic market structures are matching‘.

It has been said that Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could lead to regulation. Even for Valle it would not be strange that Wall street ask for regulation of a practice that people have been doing for centuries. However, for Valle, pointing out that something like this will happen is mere speculation.

‘I would like more and more people to participate in the market in an informed way‘, the interviewee told us. ‘That democratization process for me is super positive and I hope we continue to see it‘.

The party is over?

AMC, one of the major theater chains in the United States, has been hit hard by the pandemic. Its stock market value is up 133 percent. What’s left of Blockbuster (yes, where you rented movies on VHS) has increased his 181 percent. Nobody uses anymore Blackberry, or so we think about smartphones. But its stock price has been reported to have risen more than 200 percent in recent days.

The calls ‘investments meme‘they arrived. Unfortunately for those who bet against certain companies and, of course, for the benefit of those who can take advantage of it. It is, true, part of democratization. However, apps like Robin Hood they are preventing access to these investments. The Reddit of Wall Street Bets, meanwhile, it is reserved for certain users. Your discord has been blocked.

Evidence remained that there are other seemingly small players in the bag, but together they have gained enormous and seemingly unexpected power. However, it remains to be seen if the democratization of the stock market can be compromised by these types of movements. Meanwhile there is an unforgettable story to tell.



