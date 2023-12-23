So let's take a look today at what the promotional initiative approaching Christmas 2023 by GameStop has to offer, which also in this case concerns games on different platforms and also various accessories.

Also in this case, as in other days, you can find the summary page with all the offers available today at this address on the official GameStop website, remembering that you only have one day to take advantage of the discounts in question, which will be replaced tomorrow by other offers.

The initiative continues today too GameStop with his Advent Calendar of Christmas 2023, in this case with very interesting offers for today, Saturday December 23, 2023 which also includes Marvel's Spider-Man 2, EA Sports FC 24 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, to name a few.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 among the biggest offers

It could be an excellent opportunity to catch up on EA Sports FC 24

Let's start from Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the Sony exclusive for PS5, which is at the first offers ever, considering that it has been released relatively recently. In case you are interested, the GameStop offer is really not to be missed, considering that it allows you to purchase the Insomniac game for 49.98 euros, or 31 euros discount compared to its standard price, only for today.

Another very attractive proposal is that of EA Sports FC 24which is sold today with 25 euros discount compared to its standard price, therefore at 34.98 euros on PC and Nintendo Switch and 49.98 euros on PlayStation and Xbox.

Super Mario RPG is also among today's discounts

Super Mario RPG is another novelty of considerable interest, especially if it can be purchased for 49.98 euros, while another discount dedicated exclusively to Switch is that of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, for 19.98 euros.

It doesn't end here though, given that for the Nintendo console there is also another classic on offer, namely The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, for those who have not yet purchased this year's masterpiece by Eiji Aonuma.

Finally, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora also returns among the offers, probably the most recent game among all those offered, which can be purchased with a 10 euro discount at the price of 49.98 euros on PS5 and Xbox Series