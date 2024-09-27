You can buy one PlayStation 5 Slim, a Nintendo Switch or an Xbox Series S bundled with various products. Let’s see exactly what the current offers are.

You want to buy one console of the current generation but the prices were always a little too high? Don’t despair, because GameStop is ready to offer a series of bundles at attractive prices, with various extras inside and also additional promotions.

Details on GameStop promotions

Until October 9th, you can purchase one PlayStation 5 Slim with optical drive with a copy of Astro Bot for €559.98 instead of €630.96. If by chance you already have a “fat” PS5 and want to upgrade to the latest model, you can bring your PS5 and two games (worth at least €29.98) to the store and thus save an additional €350. The final price would basically be around €210.

PS5 Slim and the DualSense controller

If you prefer Microsoft consoles, you can get one for €299.98 Xbox Series S also containing an Atrix Twind Dock charging base – to always keep your controllers charged – and also three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. In this case, if you have your old Xbox One In practice, with €199.98 you would take home a current generation console.

Finally, players looking for a Nintendo Switch can get a standard model bundled with the Everybody 1-2 Switch game! at €299.98. If you want to bring the price down, you can bring “good” Nintendo Switch games and get €30 each.

To check out the promotions in person, just reach out the GameStop page at this address.