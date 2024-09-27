GameStop offers you a discount for a series of bundles for PS5, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch. Let’s see the details of the promotions currently active in the chain’s stores.
You want to buy one console of the current generation but the prices were always a little too high? Don’t despair, because GameStop is ready to offer a series of bundles at attractive prices, with various extras inside and also additional promotions.
You can buy one PlayStation 5 Slim, a Nintendo Switch or an Xbox Series S bundled with various products. Let’s see exactly what the current offers are.
Details on GameStop promotions
Until October 9th, you can purchase one PlayStation 5 Slim with optical drive with a copy of Astro Bot for €559.98 instead of €630.96. If by chance you already have a “fat” PS5 and want to upgrade to the latest model, you can bring your PS5 and two games (worth at least €29.98) to the store and thus save an additional €350. The final price would basically be around €210.
If you prefer Microsoft consoles, you can get one for €299.98 Xbox Series S also containing an Atrix Twind Dock charging base – to always keep your controllers charged – and also three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. In this case, if you have your old Xbox One In practice, with €199.98 you would take home a current generation console.
Finally, players looking for a Nintendo Switch can get a standard model bundled with the Everybody 1-2 Switch game! at €299.98. If you want to bring the price down, you can bring “good” Nintendo Switch games and get €30 each.
To check out the promotions in person, just reach out the GameStop page at this address.
#GameStop #kicks #interesting #discounts #PS5 #Xbox #Series #Nintendo #Switch #bundles
Leave a Reply