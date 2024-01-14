Selling JPG and other digital files wasn't a good business either GameStopwhich he decided to close his NFT store, after having already closed its crypto wallet last November. In a post published on its website, the company warned that the store will close on February 2, 2024. The official reason for the decision taken is the legislative uncertainty regarding the crypto sector.
However, considering that the store was opened in July 2022, in partnership with Immutablefailure of the initiativelaunched at a time when enthusiasm for NFTs and related products was at an all-time low, so much so that it produced a huge loss of value for the entire sector.
Another NFT fail
So, starting February 2, customers will no longer be able to buy, sell or create NFTs. However, NFTs already purchased will remain on the blockchain and can be sold on other platforms.
Until a couple of years ago, NFTs were described as the future of the tech world. Evidently many hoped to become extremely wealthy from digital file exchanges. This was not the case and, now that the bubble has burst, many of the most famous collections of NFTs have become worthless files, with the market suffering a real collapse.
