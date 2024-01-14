Selling JPG and other digital files wasn't a good business either GameStopwhich he decided to close his NFT store, after having already closed its crypto wallet last November. In a post published on its website, the company warned that the store will close on February 2, 2024. The official reason for the decision taken is the legislative uncertainty regarding the crypto sector.

However, considering that the store was opened in July 2022, in partnership with Immutablefailure of the initiativelaunched at a time when enthusiasm for NFTs and related products was at an all-time low, so much so that it produced a huge loss of value for the entire sector.