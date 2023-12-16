The promotions continue GameStop Advent Calendar, which offers various discounts on games and accessories every day. Particularly today, December 16thwe find interesting promotions on Final Fantasy 16Final Fantasy 7 Remake and other games produced by Square Enix.
TO this address find all the GameStop daily promotions. Before reviewing the discounted products, we remind you that the Advent Calendar offers change in rotation every day, offering new discounts until December 25th. For this reason, if you are interested in one or more of today's offers, we suggest you take advantage of them, as they will no longer be available at the stroke of midnight.
Final Fantasy themed discounts and Square Enix games
As mentioned at the beginning, the Advent Calendar offers for December 16th are Square Enix themed, such as Final Fantasy 16 it is offered at the price of 39.98 euros against the standard 79.98 euros.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake, on the other hand, is available at 29.98 euros for the Intergrade version for PS5 and 19.98 euros for the basic version for PS4, with free next-gen upgrade. We also find Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin for 19.98 euros on PS5, PS4 and Xbox, while NieR: Automata – Game of the YoRHa Edition is available for 14.98 euros on PS4.
A series of are also on promotion accessories by Atrixsuch as the Play and Charge kit for Xbox at 14.69 euros, the charging base for the PS5 DualSense at 10.49 euros, the Nintendo Switch OLED case at 6.99 euros.
