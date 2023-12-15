GameStop in view of Christmas it is offering a very interesting promotion linked to Nintendo Switch and the games of the big N. Until December 24, 2023, by purchasing the console, bundles and exclusive games, you will receive free i first 4 months of NOW TV subscription which includes the Entertainment and Cinema packages.
Once you complete your purchase, whether in-store or online, you will be provided with a code to be redeemed on the page dedicated to the initiative on the NOW TV website, a this address.
Promotion is valid on all official products Nintendo Switch, therefore consoles, bundles and games created by the first party teams of the Japanese company, such as Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
GameStop offers on Nintendo Switch and games
As mentioned, the initiative is valid for all consoles, bundles and games for Nintendo Switch created by the internal studios of the big N, but thanks to the promotions currently active at GameStop you can take advantage of the offer on the 4-month NOW TV subscription and save further.
Let's start with bundles which include consoles and games:
- Nintendo Switch neon + Nintendo Switch Sports + 3 months subscription to Nintendo Switch Online + the first 4 months of NOW TV Entertainment and Cinema for 299.98 euros, this link
- Nintendo Switch OLED with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 months subscription to Nintendo Switch Online + the first 4 months of NOW TV Entertainment and Cinema for 329.98 euros, link to the offer
- Nintendo Switch Lite (coral or turquoise) with Animal Crossing: New Horizons + the first 4 months of NOW TV Entertainment and Cinema for 219.99 euros, this link
Let's continue with offers on games for Nintendo Switch:
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder + the first 4 months of NOW TV Entertainment and Cinema for 49.98 euros, link to the offer
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + the first 4 months of NOW TV Entertainment and Cinema for 60.98 euros, this address
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet + the first 4 months at NOW TV Entertainment and Cinema for 49.98 euros, link to promotion
What do you think, will you take advantage of this initiative to purchase a Nintendo Switch console or games from the big N? Let us know in the comments below.
#GameStop #offering #months #free #purchase #Nintendo #Switch #games #consoles
Leave a Reply