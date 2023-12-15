GameStop in view of Christmas it is offering a very interesting promotion linked to Nintendo Switch and the games of the big N. Until December 24, 2023, by purchasing the console, bundles and exclusive games, you will receive free i first 4 months of NOW TV subscription which includes the Entertainment and Cinema packages.

Once you complete your purchase, whether in-store or online, you will be provided with a code to be redeemed on the page dedicated to the initiative on the NOW TV website, a this address.

Promotion is valid on all official products Nintendo Switch, therefore consoles, bundles and games created by the first party teams of the Japanese company, such as Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.