GameSpot Italy now announces to be looking for new staff for their offices in various parts of Italy. This is the perfect opportunity to find work, especially if you are a big fan of video games.

If you’re interested, all you have to do is go to the “Careers” page on the GameStop website and select “Open Positions” or scroll down to see where jobs are available.

As regards the in-store positionswe see that GameStop is looking for staff in Arese (MI), Naples, Alba (CN), Vincenza, Ferrara, Milan and many other cities. Many positions are categorized as “Urgent Search”.

There are also two on-site positions in Buccinasco (MI) for the role of Accountant (a position requiring knowledge of the German language).

In case there are no suitable positions for you, you can always leave a spontaneous application by submitting your CV. GameStop Italy always takes into account the profiles of potential candidates for new future opportunities.

The company explains that the foundation of its brand is to make the staff feel like one big family with the aim of grow and improve.