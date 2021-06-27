Video game retailer GameStop has officially entered the Russell 1000 index, announced this Saturday by FTSE Russell. The index tracks large cap stocks. To be included in the latest update, companies must have a market capitalization of at least $7.3 billion as of May 7th.

Earlier this year, GameStop’s shares were boosted by small investors who communicate through the social network Reddit. Speculative movements even caused turmoil on the New York stock exchanges. Before being included in the Russell 1000, the company achieved capitalization of $11.2 billion.

