GameStop invited all gamers to bring theirs used in the chain stores, for example save and to help the environment by encouraging the reuse of still functioning appliances. In short, the second-hand market also has implications for what is called the green economy, because it encourages conscious consumption and places emphasis on the fact that many of the things we buy are thrown away or set aside when still usable.

Save on PS4 and Nintendo Switch

The PS4 is still an extremely good console for gaming

For example, GameStop offers the possibility of taking one PS4 used at a lower price than the list price. The Fat version can be purchased for 149.98 euros, the Slim version for €169.98, while the Pro version for 219.98 euros. Considering that it is a console that is still supported and has many top-level titles, it can be an excellent Christmas gift.

GameStop page with PS4 offers

Likewise, you can buy a Nintendo Switch used for €229.98, purchasing a used game for the console. The Lite version can be purchased for €159.98.

GameStop page with offers related to Nintendo Switch

On the page you will also find other offers linked to Nintendo Switch, which will be active throughout the Christmas period, such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold for €49.98 instead of €60.98, or the €5 discount on the Official Guide of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom which are obtained by also purchasing the game.