The chain GameStop has begun opening retro gaming stores in the USwith the GameStop Retro brand. In this way it aims to enter the nostalgia market, which is becoming increasingly large and varied. After all, we all grow old and have a past to which we cling that the merchants of the temple can exploit to their advantage.
Gamestop shared the news via its X account, where it also listed all the consoles of the past treated by the Retro shopswhich will have a specific area: every Nintendo console up to and including the Wii U. There are also Xbox and Xbox 360, as well as every PlayStation up to and including the PlayStation3, including the PS Vita. Then there are the Sega Genesis, Saturn and Dreamcast. Strangely, there is no mention of the PSP and there are no consoles from the “Golden Age”, that of the first Atari. In short, retrogaming yes, but the more mainstream and easier to manage oneso to speak.
Love or calculation?
Generally speaking the attention of a chain like Gamestop for retrogaming is certainly good newsalthough many fear that the already high prices of this large market niche will literally skyrocket, given the increased traffic of exchanges guaranteed by the high diffusion of shops.
Furthermore, many also fear a cooling of the scene, that is, that it will end up in the hands of the usual managers in suits and ties who have no interest in creating a connection between the point of sale and the publicas is currently the case with smaller retrogaming stores. In short, many fear that this market, which also lives on interpersonal relationships, will be distorted by the entry into the field of a giant like Gamestop, which will inevitably apply multinational logic to the sale and handling of games.
After all, some point out, it is the same chain that closed down a historic publication like Game Informer overnight, thus demonstrating that it cares very little about the history of video games.
