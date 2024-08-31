The chain GameStop has begun opening retro gaming stores in the USwith the GameStop Retro brand. In this way it aims to enter the nostalgia market, which is becoming increasingly large and varied. After all, we all grow old and have a past to which we cling that the merchants of the temple can exploit to their advantage.

Gamestop shared the news via its X account, where it also listed all the consoles of the past treated by the Retro shopswhich will have a specific area: every Nintendo console up to and including the Wii U. There are also Xbox and Xbox 360, as well as every PlayStation up to and including the PlayStation3, including the PS Vita. Then there are the Sega Genesis, Saturn and Dreamcast. Strangely, there is no mention of the PSP and there are no consoles from the “Golden Age”, that of the first Atari. In short, retrogaming yes, but the more mainstream and easier to manage oneso to speak.