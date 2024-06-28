Once the purchase is made, we will receive a code to redeem by July 21st on This Page and we will get three months of free subscription to NOW, the Sky streaming platform where we can watch House of the Dragon and many other exciting contents.

GameStop is giving away three months of NOW membership for watching TV series and shows! All you need to do to access the promotion is purchase a product belonging to the Nintendo Switch console and games categories by July 11th.

Let’s see some of the products valid for the promotion

Let’s start with the bundle with Nintendo Switch and Everybody 1-2 Switch for €299.98, which includes the Japanese hybrid console in Neon or Grey colors along with one of the most immediate and fun party games in its catalog.

As far as games are concerned, Super Mario Bros. Wonder + 3 months of NOW for €60.98 undoubtedly stands out as one of the best Nintendo exclusives of recent years: an extraordinary platformer in every respect, immediate and fun but also with a surprising depth.

Staying in the famous family of Italian plumbers, Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD + 3 months of NOW at €60.98 marks the return of the exciting ghost adventure starring Luigi, who once again takes up his trusty Poltergust 5000 to free a series of haunted places.

Almost 62 million copies sold are the incredible business card of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 months of NOW for €60.98the Nintendo blockbuster par excellence and a fast, frenetic, spectacular and colourful arcade driving game, to play alone or with friends.

One of Princess Peach’s transformations: Showtime!

One of the brightest surprises of 2024Princess Peach: Showtime + 3 months of NOW for €60.98 puts the famous princess at the centre of an adventure in which she will have to take off her role as a damsel in distress and take action, using numerous transformations to free the Shining Theatre from the attack of the evil Gooseberry and her monsters.

Or there’s Nintendo Switch Sports + 3 months of NOW for €39.98, one of the reference multiplayer experiences for the Nintendo platform, which includes different disciplines with the possibility of facing CPU-controlled players or our friends and relatives, both locally and online.