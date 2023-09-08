The video game dealer GameStop released its latest financial report and revealed that the company’s fortunes are improving. The company’s total net sales have reached $1.164 billion for the quarter ended July 29compared to $1.136 billion in the same quarter a year earlier.
GameStop still had an overall net loss of $2.9 million for the quarter. However, the net loss of $2.9 million represented a significant improvement compared to last year’s $108.7 million loss. At the end of the quarter, GameStop had $1.195 billion in cash, cash equivalents and securities on hand.
Where does GameStop’s earnings come from
GameStop made the most money this quarter, $597 million, from sales of hardware and accessories. Software sales reached $397 million and collectibles revenue was $169.8 million. The collectibles category was the only one to experience a decline in net sales year-over-year.
The net sales in Europe, Australia and Canada were up from a year earlier, but U.S. sales were down 4%, GameStop said. The retailer said the overall increase in revenues worldwide was attributed in part to the launch of a “significant software release” and improved hardware sales due to better offerings. The “significant software release” could be a reference to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which released in May and posted huge sales numbers.
Recently, the GameStop president Ryan Cohen recently said that all consoles should have disc drives.
#GameStop #financial #results #positive
Leave a Reply