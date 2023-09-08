GameStop still had an overall net loss of $2.9 million for the quarter. However, the net loss of $2.9 million represented a significant improvement compared to last year’s $108.7 million loss. At the end of the quarter, GameStop had $1.195 billion in cash, cash equivalents and securities on hand.

The video game dealer GameStop released its latest financial report and revealed that the company’s fortunes are improving. The company’s total net sales have reached $1.164 billion for the quarter ended July 29 compared to $1.136 billion in the same quarter a year earlier.

Where does GameStop’s earnings come from

GameStop made the most money this quarter, $597 million, from sales of hardware and accessories. Software sales reached $397 million and collectibles revenue was $169.8 million. The collectibles category was the only one to experience a decline in net sales year-over-year.

The net sales in Europe, Australia and Canada were up from a year earlier, but U.S. sales were down 4%, GameStop said. The retailer said the overall increase in revenues worldwide was attributed in part to the launch of a “significant software release” and improved hardware sales due to better offerings. The “significant software release” could be a reference to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which released in May and posted huge sales numbers.

Recently, the GameStop president Ryan Cohen recently said that all consoles should have disc drives.