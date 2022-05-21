The world of cryptocurrencies is about to change again, given the recent market crash that is taking place these days and which has also seen the disappearance of some digital currencies. It is not a good time for those who have decided to invest in this sector but apparently, there are those who can do worse.

After the opening of Square-Enix to the world of NFTwith the market beginning to say anything but, here is another company that chooses the worst time to present its market dedicated to non-fungible tokens, directly on the official Twitter profile. Gamestop always on the piece:

📚 Meet the new kid on the blockchain #GameStopNFT pic.twitter.com/BIrLrmYnMp – GameStopNFT (@GameStopNFT) May 19, 2022



“What the internet has done for communication, blockchains do for value. Now, global communities can connect, coordinate and negotiate like never before.”

In recent years GameStop does not seem to have a precise direction, I try to position itself in a market that now sees subscriptions such as Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus as a reality, as well as other services where it is possible to recover titles or hardware on strong discounts. NFT is just the latest wrong move by the now former video game giant and barring miraculous changes in this market, this project seems to have failed before starting.

